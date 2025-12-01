Demanded a bribe for lifting the arrest of timber: a judge exposed in Zakarpattia

$42.270.07
03:35 PM • 1202 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 3308 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 8444 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
12:41 PM • 12858 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 16619 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19250 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 33415 views
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19087 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 34336 views
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37125 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 19946 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 14219 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 18456 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 23271 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 14737 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 480 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 12706 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 23361 views
December 1, 07:43 AM • 33414 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 14815 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 18539 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 78924 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 56052 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 72353 views
Demanded a bribe for lifting the arrest of timber: a judge exposed in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

A judge of a district court in Zakarpattia Oblast is suspected of demanding 1,300 US dollars for lifting the arrest of 20 cubic meters of timber. The investigation is ongoing, and the judge faces up to 10 years in prison.

Demanded a bribe for lifting the arrest of timber: a judge exposed in Zakarpattia
Photo: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers have notified a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast of suspicion of soliciting and receiving an unlawful benefit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Investigators from the SAP and NABU established that the judge, between September 15 and November 28, 2025, requested the director of a private company to provide him and third parties with an unlawful benefit for lifting the arrest and returning property to the company for safekeeping. This refers to 20 cubic meters of timber.

The judge provided advice on preparing a petition to lift the arrest of property and detailed instructions on when to file it to avoid its distribution to another investigating judge for consideration.

- the post says.

On November 28, the judge was exposed receiving a $1,300 unlawful benefit, which he veiledly referred to as "candies." The investigation is currently ongoing.

Sanction of Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official on a large scale) provides for imprisonment from five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBI reported suspicion to the acting director of the state enterprise "Enterprise of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (No. 98)" for demanding 10% "kickbacks."

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergencies
