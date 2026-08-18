Deferment for teachers and educators — the Ministry of Defense launches a beta test in Reserve+

Teachers and other teaching staff of general secondary education institutions will be able to apply for a deferment in the Reserve+ app. This is reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The ministry is currently conducting beta testing of the new service. Teaching staff who work at a general secondary education institution as their primary place of employment for at least 0.75 of a full-time position can apply for a deferment.

When applying, the system will independently verify the necessary data in state systems — without collecting certificates or submitting documents through a CNAP — the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

To participate in the testing and be among the first to apply for a deferment online, you should fill out the form via the link.

We remind you

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposing to clarify and expand the grounds for deferment from mobilization. In particular, this concerns parents who are effectively raising children on their own because the other parent has been abroad for an extended period.