Defense forces hit enemy Zoo radar worth $25 million. The SBU showed a video
Kyiv • UNN
Cyber specialists of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian counter-battery radar station “Zoo” worth $25 million using drones.
This was reported by the SBU and shown in a video, UNN reports.
Details
According to the SBU, special forces of the Cyber Security Department hit the Russian counter-battery radar station "Zoo" with several fpv drones.
"The occupiers wanted to mislead our soldiers by placing several models next to a well-camouflaged radar. But this did not save Zoo. This complex is quite rare in an enemy army. It is designed for reconnaissance and fire detection of ground artillery systems: cannon artillery and MLRS," the statement said.