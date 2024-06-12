Defense forces hit enemy Zoo radar worth $25 million. The SBU showed a video

SBU cyber specialists, together with their colleagues from the Defense Forces, have hit the enemy's Zoo radar worth $25 million. This was reported by the SBU and shown in a video, UNN reports.

According to the SBU, special forces of the Cyber Security Department hit the Russian counter-battery radar station "Zoo" with several fpv drones.

"The occupiers wanted to mislead our soldiers by placing several models next to a well-camouflaged radar. But this did not save Zoo. This complex is quite rare in an enemy army. It is designed for reconnaissance and fire detection of ground artillery systems: cannon artillery and MLRS," the statement said.