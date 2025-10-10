Debris of downed drones recorded in several locations in Kyiv - KMVA

On the night of October 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv. Fragments of a downed enemy target were found in one of the capital's districts. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

We have information about the falling of fragments of downed drones in several locations. In particular, in the Podilskyi district, fragments of a downed enemy target were found in a courtyard. - the official wrote in his Telegram.

"Regarding other consequences, we are clarifying the situation on the ground. The threat of enemy drones remains for now," he added.

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine, causing power and water supply disruptions in Kyiv.

