Deadly shelling in Kherson region: occupants killed a civilian

Terrorists struck in the Kherson region, unfortunately, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

This evening, enemy troops shelled the village of Nadezhdivka, Kherson region. As a result of this aggression , a 57-year-old local resident died and sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that in January 2025, the occupiers fired more than 12 thousand shells at the Kherson region. The attacks killed 29 civilians and injured 237, most of them from drone strikes.

