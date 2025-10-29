Deadly explosion in an apartment building: debris clearance completed in Khmelnytskyi

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 7340 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33782 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25699 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 43173 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 26664 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72119 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 47886 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46990 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114216 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59252 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80428 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51561 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 43830 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 27271 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33097 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33805 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 43195 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33584 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72137 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 1212 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 11265 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 44215 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51928 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 34484 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Boeing 737 MAX
MIM-104 Patriot

Deadly explosion in an apartment building: debris clearance completed in Khmelnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Debris clearance of the apartment building after the explosion has been completed in Khmelnytskyi. Two people died, five were injured, including a child.

Deadly explosion in an apartment building: debris clearance completed in Khmelnytskyi

In Khmelnytskyi, rescuers have completed work on clearing the rubble formed as a result of an explosion in a multi-story building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

100 rescuers and 24 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the scene, including a team of high-altitude rescuers and a special forces unit "Delta".

Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause of the explosion.

Recall

As a result of the explosion in a multi-story building in Khmelnytskyi, two people died – a woman born in 1973 and a man born in 1983. Five people were injured, including a child.

As a result of the incident, 9 apartments were destroyed, and 15 more were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi