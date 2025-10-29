Deadly explosion in an apartment building: debris clearance completed in Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Debris clearance of the apartment building after the explosion has been completed in Khmelnytskyi. Two people died, five were injured, including a child.
In Khmelnytskyi, rescuers have completed work on clearing the rubble formed as a result of an explosion in a multi-story building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
100 rescuers and 24 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the scene, including a team of high-altitude rescuers and a special forces unit "Delta".
Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause of the explosion.
Recall
As a result of the explosion in a multi-story building in Khmelnytskyi, two people died – a woman born in 1973 and a man born in 1983. Five people were injured, including a child.
As a result of the incident, 9 apartments were destroyed, and 15 more were damaged.