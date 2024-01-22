Days off declared in Sevastopol due to water supply problems

In the temporarily occupied by Russia Sevastopol, January 23 and 24 were declared days off due to problems with water supply that arose after bad weather. This was announced by the so-called head of the occupation "authorities" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the water has become almost 60 times dirtier as a result of the bad weather. In order to clean the system, water supply will be limited in Sevastopol.

There will be no water until 9 am tomorrow morning. Then it will be available for only two hours - from 9:00 to 11:00.

Starting from 11:00 on January 23 and until 20:00 on Wednesday, January 24, there will be no water supply at all.

In this regard, a shortened working day has been announced in Sevastopol starting at 1 p.m. today, and tomorrow and Wednesday will be days off.

Addendum

Heavy precipitation, which amounted to one-third of the monthly norm, caused a significant flood in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular in the area of the Skelska Cave in Sevastopol, which led to the evacuation of people and disruption of transport links.