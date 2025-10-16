"Days of White Cranes": Occupiers Gathered "Cadets" for a Propaganda Event in the Temporarily Occupied Territories - Center of National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians held a propaganda event called "Days of White Cranes" with the participation of "cadets." Employees of the investigative committee observed the attendance, and the organization was entrusted to the educational departments of the occupation administrations.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians held a propaganda event called "Days of White Cranes" and gathered schoolchildren from so-called cadet classes there. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that during the ceremony, "militants who participated in the Kremlin's aggressive wars were glorified."
"The visits were monitored by employees of the investigative committee, and the organization was entrusted to the educational departments of the occupation administrations," the report says.
Recall
In occupied Luhansk, a "pedagogical assembly" was held for Teacher's Day, where 27 collaborators received "gratitude" from the "LPR Ministry of Education," and another 18 educators received "awards." This event, according to the CNS, is a reward for diligence in brainwashing Ukrainian children.
It was also reported that Russia is bringing batches of "teachers" from the Russian hinterlands to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under contracts and payments.
