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Day of the Security Service of Ukraine - Yevhen Khmara congratulated colleagues on their professional holiday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The acting head of the SBU congratulated colleagues and spoke about the combat achievements of the special service. Drones and special forces destroy the enemy daily and expose traitors in the rear.

Day of the Security Service of Ukraine - Yevhen Khmara congratulated colleagues on their professional holiday

Yevhen Khmara, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, congratulated SBU employees on their professional holiday, celebrated on March 25. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

He noted that for 34 years, the SBU has been guarding the state - they are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting citizens. And today, this mission is of paramount importance.

The war has become a serious test for the SBU, but at the same time, a period of development and profound changes. The Security Service has grown stronger, gained unique technological, operational, and combat experience. It has become one of the key units of the Defense Forces, which effectively resists Russian aggression every day.

- Khmara stated.

Today, the SBU is working in all areas of this war.

Our special forces repel the enemy on the front line, act asymmetrically and unpredictably, forcing the occupiers to constantly revise their military doctrine. Long-range SBU drones impose effective "sanctions" on the Russian Federation and cause spectacular "bavovna" in their rear. Our special operations are already being written about in textbooks for special services around the world. Every day we win new "trump cards" for Ukraine at the front and strengthen the state's positions in peace negotiations.

- Khmara noted.

In addition, the SBU's counterintelligence is actively operating within Ukraine, exposing agent networks, detaining traitors and saboteurs, and preventing terrorist attacks.

The result of this work: thousands of Ukrainian citizens saved. We work proactively and outplay Russian special services again and again.

- Yevhen Khmara added.

Separately, he mentioned cyber specialists, the military medical department, educational institutions, investigators, and other SBU employees, including those who are no longer alive.

We remember those who gave their lives so that all of us can live on our God-given land. We do everything to ensure that their sacrifice is not in vain. We destroy the enemy at the front and expose his agents in the rear. And we will honorably fulfill this mission until our state achieves a truly stable and just peace.

- the post says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated a Russian agent network that operated through religious communities, and also managed to prevent assassination attempts prepared by the Russians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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