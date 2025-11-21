Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia

Bruce Willis's daughter, Rumer, recorded a touching confession about her famous father's struggle with dementia, posting a corresponding video in her Instagram stories, UNN writes.

As the Daily Mail notes, Rumer revealed that her father does not always recognize her when she visits him, amid his battle with dementia.

The 37-year-old actress updated fans on the health of the 70-year-old "Die Hard" star in her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Hollywood icon Willis retired from acting in 2022 due to declining health and was moved from the family home to a separate single-story house where a care team works with him 24/7.

Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing

Rumer said that while Willis, who was recently seen holding a caregiver's hand during a rare outing, may not always recognize her, she knows he can feel her love and that there is a "spark" in him.

The mother-of-one confessed that she is "so happy" and "so grateful" that she "can still go up and hug him."

"I'm so grateful that when I go up there and hug him, whether he recognizes me or not, he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back. That I still see his spark, and he can feel the love I give," Rumer said.

"So it's really nice," she added.

Rumer said she brings her 23-month-old daughter Louetta on visits.

"I'm just grateful that I can go there with Louetta, spend time with him, feel his love for me, and that I can love him and be with him," she said.

After a fan asked about her father's health, Rumer replied, "People always ask me this question, and I think it's hard to answer because the truth is, anyone with FTD (frontotemporal dementia) doesn't feel very well."

"He's doing well for someone who has frontotemporal dementia," Rumer said.

"The only way I can answer that is something like, 'He's doing great!' - you know, it's like those parameters don't work anymore, in my opinion," she indicated.

In June, Rumer shared touching photos with Bruce over the years in a thoughtful Father's Day post.

Rumer also previously said she "misses" her father and shared photos with him and his granddaughter back in 2023.

Bruce has Rumer and her two sisters - Tallulah, 31, and Scout, 34 - with his ex-wife, 63-year-old Demi Moore. They were married from 1987 to 2000.

He is also the father of daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis, 47. They married in 2009.

Rumer, her siblings, her mother, and Bruce's wife have periodically provided updates on the "Pulp Fiction" star since he disappeared from public view.

