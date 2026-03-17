Damaged Russian fuel tanker drifts off Italy, vessel called a "ticking time bomb"

Photo: AFP

The Russian fuel tanker "Arctic Metagaz", which was damaged after a probable drone attack, has been drifting for several days in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Malta. Maritime authorities have warned vessels to avoid the area due to the risk of an accident and possible pollution. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Surveillance camera footage shows the damaged vessel listing to one side. A large hole is visible in the tanker's hull, and a film, likely from fuel, is observed on the sea surface around it.

According to Italian authorities, the tanker is carrying about 900 tons of diesel fuel and more than 60,000 tons of liquefied natural gas.

The vessel is called a "ticking time bomb"

Italian officials are concerned that a change in wind direction could bring the tanker closer to the coast. During a special meeting of the Italian government, the vessel was called a serious threat.

It's a ticking time bomb filled with gas – said an Italian Foreign Ministry official after a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

LNG tanker under Russian flag on fire in the Mediterranean Sea

The vessel is currently located approximately 20 nautical miles from the Italian island of Linosa.

Crew evacuated after attack

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the tanker was attacked by sea and air drones on March 3 in international waters approximately 168 nautical miles from Malta. After the fire, 30 crew members left the vessel, some of whom suffered burns.

They were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and taken to Benghazi. Russia called the attack an "act of terrorism" and declared a "flagrant violation of international law."

Italy and Malta have sent tugboats and special vessels to combat possible pollution, but a final decision on the tanker's future has not yet been made.

Russia officially confirmed the damage to its LNG tanker in the Mediterranean Sea