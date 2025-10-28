Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the region

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 32617 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 48578 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 63486 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 52108 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 54348 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40751 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43052 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37269 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35115 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28945 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 40246 views
Wall Street indices hit new records amid US-China trade talks and expected Fed rate cutOctober 27, 04:58 PM • 10706 views
Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupationOctober 27, 05:11 PM • 14502 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died06:47 PM • 17596 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 17377 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 40278 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 48009 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 63491 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 99432 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 121566 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 17396 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 54241 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 67708 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 71605 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 81551 views
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The dam of the Belgorod reservoir was damaged after strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 24 and 25, which led to a 1-meter drop in water level. Restoration work is currently underway, and residents in the flood-risk zone have been offered evacuation.

Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the region

Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam after strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to a 1 m drop in water level, an emergency was declared at the facility, and restoration work is underway. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the federal agency of water resources, informs UNN.

Details

They noted that as a result of the strikes on the dam on October 24 and 25, the bottom water outlet, which provides sanitary water releases below the reservoir, was damaged, and the tightness of both segmental gates was violated. Work is currently underway to backfill the approach channel to the concrete spillway dam from the side of the damaged segmental gate.

10 employees of the institution, 20 employees of third-party organizations, 5 dump trucks, 2 loaders and a tractor are involved

- the department said.

They emphasized that the destruction of the dam in the event of a probable repeated strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine could flood the homes of about 1,000 people. Residents living in the flood risk zone were offered to evacuate to temporary accommodation centers.

Recall

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi confirmed the damage to the Belgorod reservoir, carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate Center of the UAV Systems Forces. After the attack, the water level dropped by 100 cm.

Belgorod region reported damage to the reservoir dam25.10.25, 13:05 • 10898 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Armed Forces of Ukraine