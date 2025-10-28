Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam after strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to a 1 m drop in water level, an emergency was declared at the facility, and restoration work is underway. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the federal agency of water resources, informs UNN.

Details

They noted that as a result of the strikes on the dam on October 24 and 25, the bottom water outlet, which provides sanitary water releases below the reservoir, was damaged, and the tightness of both segmental gates was violated. Work is currently underway to backfill the approach channel to the concrete spillway dam from the side of the damaged segmental gate.

10 employees of the institution, 20 employees of third-party organizations, 5 dump trucks, 2 loaders and a tractor are involved - the department said.

They emphasized that the destruction of the dam in the event of a probable repeated strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine could flood the homes of about 1,000 people. Residents living in the flood risk zone were offered to evacuate to temporary accommodation centers.

Recall

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi confirmed the damage to the Belgorod reservoir, carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate Center of the UAV Systems Forces. After the attack, the water level dropped by 100 cm.

