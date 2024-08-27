Dam break in Sudan kills at least 30 people

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124291 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202928 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156013 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154149 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200553 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189029 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105135 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55981 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66614 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38487 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96210 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75085 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202928 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203621 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25351 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150904 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154120 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145011 views
Dam break in Sudan kills at least 30 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12574 views

In eastern Sudan, the Arbaat Dam burst, flooding 20 villages. At least 30 people were killed, 50,000 were injured, and 150-200 went missing. The city of Port Sudan is threatened by drought.

A dam has burst in eastern Sudan, destroying at least 20 villages and killing at least 30 people, but there are likely to be many more victims, the UN said on Monday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Heavy rains caused floods that on Sunday overwhelmed the Arbaat Dam just 40 km north of Port Sudan, the country's de facto capital and the base of the government, diplomats, humanitarian organizations and hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

Officials said that the dam began to collapse, and silt accumulated on days of heavy rains that came much earlier than usual.

Some people have left their flooded homes and headed for the mountains, where they are now stranded, the Health Ministry said.

"The area is unrecognizable. Electricity and water supply are destroyed," Omar Eissa Haroun, head of the Red Sea State Water Authority, said in a WhatsApp message to employees.

One of the rescuers said that 150 to 200 people were missing.

The homes of about 50,000 people were affected by the flood, the UN said, citing local authorities, adding that this number only applied to the area west of the dam, as the area to the east was inaccessible.

On Monday, the government's rainy season task force reported that 132 people have died in floods across the country, up from 68 two weeks earlier. According to UN agencies, at least 118,000 people have been displaced by the rains this year.

The dam was the main source of water for Port Sudan, home to the country's main port on the Red Sea and an operating airport, and where most of the country's much-needed aid arrives.

"The city is threatened by drought in the coming days," the Sudan Environmentalists Association said in a statement.

Addendum

Sudan's dams, roads, and bridges were already in disrepair before the war between the Sudanese army and paramilitary rapid response forces broke out in April 2023. Since then, both sides have devoted most of their resources to the conflict, leaving the infrastructure in a terrible state, the publication notes.

The conflict in Sudan began when the competition between the army and the RSF, which had previously shared power after organizing a coup, escalated into open warfare.

Both sides were trying to protect their power and large economic interests, while the international community was pushing a plan for a transition to civilian rule.

Overlapping ceasefire efforts, including the Saudi-led US-led talks in Jeddah, have not eased the fighting, and half of the 50 million people are food insecure, the newspaper said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising