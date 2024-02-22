Czechs are negotiating to receive about 30 Leopard tanks of various modifications from Germany

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Czechs are negotiating to receive about 30 Leopard tanks of various modifications from Germany

Czechs are negotiating to receive about 30 Leopard tanks of various modifications from Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29848 views

The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany to receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks as a gift and to buy 15 more modernized Leopard 2A8 tanks to improve its defense capabilities as it abandons Soviet-era equipment that has already been transferred to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic is negotiating with Germany to receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks as a gift as compensation for Czech military support to Ukraine and is considering buying 15 more Leopard tanks of the new 2A8 modification from the Germans. This was reported by Reuters with reference to   the Czech Ministry of Defense,, UNN reports.

If the current negotiations are successful, the Czech Republic will have 42 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and evacuation tanks on the same chassis. 

- the ministry said in a statement.

Details

The Czechs have previously received 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany, and now plan to order about a dozen of the most modern 2A8 versions to be delivered in the coming years.

The ministry said that the additional 15 tanks will cost the country about a hundred million euros and will help improve the Czech Republic's defense capabilities as it transitions from the Soviet-era equipment it previously donated to Ukraine.

After 2030, the Czech army may have more than 100 Leopard tanks of two types in service and in reserve. 

- the ministry added.

For reference

The Leopard tanks are produced jointly by the German companies Rheinmetall RHMG.DE and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. The Czech government and the German government are negotiating a joint purchase of about 70 Leopard 2A8 tanks from these companies.

In addition to the 15 Leopard 2A4s already delivered, the Czech army still uses 30 modernized Soviet T-72M4CZ tanks and several unmodernized T-72s, but most of them are destined for Ukraine.

The publication added, citing a statement by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, that the Czech Republic was the first country to send heavy equipment to Ukraine in 2022 and has so far provided 62 T-72 tanks, as well as 131 infantry fighting vehicles, 16 air defense systems and six helicopters from the army reserve.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

News of the WorldTechnologies
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
reutersReuters
leopard-2Leopard 2
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising