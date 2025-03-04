Czechia has stopped the supply of Russian oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline
Kyiv • UNN
Czechia has halted the deliveries of Russian oil via the southern branch of the "Druzhba" pipeline. The country has a 90-day oil reserve and is ready to fully switch to the alternative TAL pipeline.
Czechia has halted supplies of Russian oil via the southern branch of the "Druzhba" pipeline. This is stated on the website of the Czech state oil transport company MERO CR, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that at the moment there are no significant restrictions on oil supplies to Czech refineries.
Thanks to state material reserves, it is possible to fill the short-term shortage of oil and petroleum products for a period of up to 90 days
The company also noted that MERO CR is already fully technically ready to launch the TAL-PLUS project.
"Thanks to this, the capacity of the TAL pipeline has increased to such a level that it fully covers the consumption of both oil refineries in Czechia. ... In case of an emergency, the TAL and IKL pipelines can already be used as a full-fledged alternative to the "Druzhba" pipeline," the company summarized.
Recall
Recently, President Donald Trump stated that Europe has spent more money on purchasing Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine. Data from the Energy Research Center confirms this information.
Oil prices fall after suspension of military aid to Ukraine04.03.25, 06:34 • 102751 view