Czech Republic launches project for voluntary return of Ukrainians to their homeland

Ukrainian refugees who have received temporary protection status in the Czech Republic and want to return to their homeland now have the opportunity to use state assistance. This is reported by Radio Prague International, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of internal affairs of the Czech Republic has launched a pilot project of voluntary return, thanks to which refugees will be paid for bus tickets, and patients – transportation in an ambulance. The pilot project will run from June to November.

The Czech Republic is ready to pay for tickets for up to 400 people, as well as organize sanitary Transport for a maximum of 30 patients.

The concept of voluntary return was approved by the government in mid-May. 5.5 million kronor has been allocated for the program. Refugees will be able to take advantage of the possibility of paid voluntary return only once.

addition

In April, according to the interior ministry, about 339 thousand Ukrainian citizens lived in the Czech Republic, who left their homeland due to a full-scale Russian invasion.

By the way, only 20 thousand Ukrainian refugees out of their total number of more than 342 thousand will be able to get a long-term residence permit instead of temporary protection.

Pace Committee calls on EU countries to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine