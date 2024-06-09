Czech police put on high alert due to the terrorist threat

The Czech police have increased security measures in public places due to information about a possible terrorist attack, the Idnes portal reported, Reports UNN.

Details

First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Czech Republic Vit Rakushan confirmed the implementation of "preventive security measures". He noted that there is no information about a specific threat.

Security measures have been strengthened at train stations, public transport, and shopping centers. Law enforcement officers were instructed to closely monitor suspicious individuals.

For residents of the Czech Republic, however, there is no increased risk, the police do not have information about the immediate threat Rakushan said.

Czech Republic to train 4 thousand Ukrainian soldiers on its territory