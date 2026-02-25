Currency exchange rates on February 25: dollar and euro are getting cheaper

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 10568 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 17261 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 15011 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 15058 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 13748 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 14133 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14832 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13468 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 26502 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14123 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.7m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving ordersFebruary 24, 08:07 PM • 6676 views
Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasionVideoFebruary 24, 08:20 PM • 7178 views
Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - PalisaFebruary 24, 08:49 PM • 6856 views
Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in GenevaFebruary 24, 09:07 PM • 6634 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 5744 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 26506 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 37322 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 55335 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 72997 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 75736 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Boris Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 6796 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 12134 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 14673 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 19759 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 28774 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat

Currency exchange rates on February 25: dollar and euro are getting cheaper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

For February 25, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at 43.26 hryvnias, which is 4 kopecks less than on Tuesday. The euro exchange rate is 50.97 hryvnias, and the zloty is 12.0757 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rates on February 25: dollar and euro are getting cheaper

As of Wednesday, February 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.26 hryvnias per US dollar. On Tuesday, the official exchange rate was 43.30 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.97. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2648 UAH (-4 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.9659 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0757 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.05-43.54 UAH, the euro at 50.80-51.39 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.19-43.22 UAH/dollar and 50.86-50.88 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Starting from March 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine will withdraw 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series from circulation, replacing them with corresponding coins. Citizens will be able to exchange these banknotes indefinitely at the NBU and for several years at other banks.

      New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know23.02.26, 15:28 • 29994 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty