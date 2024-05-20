Currency exchange rate as of May 20: hryvnia remains almost at the same level

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.4272 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.42 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.74 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.94 and sold for UAH 39.40 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 43.40 and sold for UAH 42.70 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.93-40.02, and the euro at UAH 43.30-43.45.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.52-39.54 for the dollar and UAH 42.90-42.91 for the euro, respectively.

