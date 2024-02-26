Croatia rejects Serbia's accusations of a diplomatic scandal over Russia's war against Ukraine

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has rejected Serbia's accusations of interference in internal affairs amid a diplomatic scandal between the two countries over Belgrade's position on the Russian war in Ukraine. This was reported by HRT with reference to a statement by the Croatian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports .

Details

Diplomatic tensions arose over a statement by Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, who called on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to decide which chair he was sitting on, calling Vucic a satellite of Russia.

The Croatian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Minister Radman stated that Serbia did not join the European Union's foreign and security policy on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As we have already noted, one cannot be a candidate for EU membership and enjoy all the benefits of it while unprincipledly avoiding condemning Russian aggression and related EU policies, - the Croatian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the latest statements by Serbia once again indicate a deliberate and systematic denial of the facts about the nature of the events in Ukraine.

The European family has its own values, including respect for the international order. This international order has been violated by Russia's aggression against sovereign and independent Ukraine, - the statement reads.

The Croatian side also called on Serbia to align its policy with the EU's common foreign and security policy as soon as possible on the issue of aggression against Ukraine. Noting that the EU is indeed on the right side of history.

Recall

Ukraine has received all the Mi-8 helicopters that the partner country had in service from Croatia. This information was confirmed by Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic.