Critical water shortage in occupied Donetsk region: people stand in lines for hours

The supplier of drinking water to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Water of Donbass, reports a twofold reduction in drinking water reserves in its tanks. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on Saturday, January 4, UNN reports.

The situation with drinking water in the occupation is becoming critical "Water of Donbass", the only supplier of drinking water in the occupied Donetsk region, reported a twofold reduction in water reserves in tanks compared to previous years - wrote Andriushchenko.

According to him, in occupied Donetsk, the queues for water, which is delivered to yards, stretch for hours. At the same time, there is plenty of water in the water supply systems. "However, for some reason, it is mostly flowing in the streets in rivers rather than in the apartments of Donetsk residents. The degradation of the communal sphere in the occupation under the Russians is not even surprising," Andriushchenko said.

Invaders plan to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Sieverskodonetsk - RMA