Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: details

As of August 30, 86 million cubic meters of water had been accumulated in natural runoff reservoirs in the occupied Crimea. This was reported by Crimean Telegram channels, according to UNN.

In previous years, at the end of August, the figures looked as follows:

2024 - 142 million cubic meters;

2023 - 178 million cubic meters;

2022, high-water - 210 million cubic meters;

2021 - 132 million cubic meters;

2020, low-water - 77 million cubic meters.

At the same time, more than 70 settlements in Crimea are experiencing water shortages, said Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production company "Water Technologies."

As of today, the situation with reservoir filling in Crimea looks as follows:

Partyzanske reservoir is 22% full;

Simferopol reservoir is 50% full;

Ayanske reservoir is 40% full.

The Partyzanske reservoir has a water supply for 3.5-4 months. Given the dynamics of water withdrawal, there is still enough water there until December. Let's hope that there will be more rain - said Ilya Nikolenko, head of the Department of Chemical Technologies of Water Use, and Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production company "Water Technologies."

