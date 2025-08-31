Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: details

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 20880 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 52733 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 75590 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 91443 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 107568 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252562 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 111041 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85189 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99223 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320838 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
2m/s
25%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 15366 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 14001 views
Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30August 31, 04:05 AM • 5738 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 6880 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 12368 views
Tensions rise between Director of National Intelligence and CIA leadership in the US - Media07:48 AM • 3954 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 8952 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 96796 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 226419 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 228583 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 320839 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 269462 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107364 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 240140 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263481 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260692 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240689 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8
Mi-24

Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

As of August 30, the reservoirs of occupied Crimea have accumulated 86 million cubic meters of water. More than 70 settlements on the peninsula are experiencing water shortages.

Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: details

As of August 30, 86 million cubic meters of water had been accumulated in natural runoff reservoirs in the occupied Crimea. This was reported by Crimean Telegram channels, according to UNN.

Details

In previous years, at the end of August, the figures looked as follows:

  • 2024 - 142 million cubic meters;
    • 2023 - 178 million cubic meters;
      • 2022, high-water - 210 million cubic meters;
        • 2021 - 132 million cubic meters;
          • 2020, low-water - 77 million cubic meters.

            At the same time, more than 70 settlements in Crimea are experiencing water shortages, said Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production company "Water Technologies."

            As of today, the situation with reservoir filling in Crimea looks as follows:

            • Partyzanske reservoir is 22% full;
              • Simferopol reservoir is 50% full;
                • Ayanske reservoir is 40% full.

                  The Partyzanske reservoir has a water supply for 3.5-4 months. Given the dynamics of water withdrawal, there is still enough water there until December. Let's hope that there will be more rain

                  - said Ilya Nikolenko, head of the Department of Chemical Technologies of Water Use, and Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production company "Water Technologies."

                  Mariupol on the verge of a water catastrophe: Starokrymske reservoir almost dried up8/15/25, 1:37 PM • 4242 views

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

                  SocietyWar in UkraineWeather and environment
                  Rains in Ukraine
                  Crimea