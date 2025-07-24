CPD NSDC: an oil depot exploded in Sochi at night

In Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, an oil depot exploded overnight, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Thursday via Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"An oil depot exploded in Sochi," Kovalenko wrote, showing a video.

"Russians, unfortunately, attacked the historical center of Odesa, the Pryvoz market - it's hard to comment on this, this inadequacy," the head of the NSDC's CPD noted.

Drone attack on Russian Sochi: explosions and fires, airport restricted operations

As reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, the target of the attack in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, was "Lukoil-Yugnaftoprodukt Sochi Oil Depot."

It is also reported that hundreds of passengers planning to fly to Sochi were stranded in Siberian airports. According to the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office, almost 800 passengers were waiting for flights to Sochi at the airports of Novosibirsk, Omsk, and Tomsk.

"Due to the late arrival of aircraft at the airports of Novosibirsk, Omsk, and Tomsk, delays in flight operations have been announced," the Russian agency's statement said.

Earlier, local media reported that about 60 flights were delayed for departure at Sochi airport.

Sochi airport suspended operations due to a drone attack, which caused an oil depot in the village of Sirius to catch fire. Authorities confirmed the attack.