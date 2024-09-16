Court releases ex-head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Reznichenko on bail of UAH 30 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million on the former head of the Dnipro RSA, Valentyn Reznichenko, who is suspected of abusing road repairs in the Dnipro region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of more than UAH 286 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the court session.

Details

To partially satisfy the motion. To apply to the suspect Reznichenko Valentyn Mykhailovych a measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million - the judge said.

He was also assigned the following responsibilities:

attend every request of an investigator, prosecutor, or court;

report a change of place of residence or work;



not to leave the Dnipro region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;



deposit passports for safekeeping;



refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses;



wear an electronic control device.



Recall

The SAPO and NABU served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the Dnipro RSA of misuse of funds in road repairs in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of over UAH 286 million.