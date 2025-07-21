The court is choosing a pre-trial restraint for the prosecutor's office employee who hit a woman: the prosecution is represented by the Prosecutor General

A court hearing has begun in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital to select a pre-trial restraint for the prosecutor's office employee who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv, a UNN correspondent reports.

The prosecution in court is supported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who previously promised to represent the interests of the victim in court.

The driver has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, resulting in death). The prosecution insists on keeping the culprit in custody without bail.

Recall

In Kyiv, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, a road accident occurred with a victim, the culprit of which is an employee of the capital's prosecutor's office. The car was moving at excessive speed, drove onto a pedestrian area where it hit a woman. The driver tried to flee the scene, leaving the car. Later, the woman died in the hospital.

As reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, Andriy Andriyovych Molochnyi, a chief specialist of the department, was behind the wheel. The Prosecutor General

The video, published by the head of the agency, shows a black car speeding down Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district half an hour before the start of curfew. Moreover, it is speeding against the direction of traffic – this is a one-way street, meaning Andriy Molochnyi was driving in the oncoming lane at considerable speed.