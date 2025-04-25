Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
09:10 AM • 5174 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 13560 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 38795 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 41769 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 81189 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 79077 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 91739 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 179375 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 186498 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277546 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
2m/s
43%
746 mm
Popular news

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 22246 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 26363 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

April 25, 02:50 AM • 32003 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 27585 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 16215 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 38763 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 109769 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277531 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 167595 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 219696 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 17119 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 31846 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 39671 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 71526 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 101087 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2518 views

The Council of Europe expects 6 million applications to the Register of Damages from Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, according to Maria Mezentseva, head of the permanent Ukrainian delegation to the PACE.

Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

The Council of Europe predicts 6 million applications to the Register of Damages from Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. This was reported in the press service of the "Servant of the People" party, reports UNN.

Details

According to the People's Deputy, Head of the Permanent Ukrainian Delegation to the PACE, Maria Mezentseva, Ukrainians have submitted over 20,000 applications to the Register of Damages, but colleagues at the Council of Europe cited expected figures of up to 6 million applications.

Mezentseva reminded that 9 categories are currently open for compensation, and a total of 45 such categories are planned. Ukrainians can apply through the "Diia" mobile application.

It is important for us that today the responsibility for aggression is absolutely directly and practically related to what every Ukrainian man and woman can do today simply on their phone.

 – Mezentseva said.

Addition

The International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was created in May 2023. It is an international organization and digital platform for intergovernmental cooperation operating within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe and accepting applications from victims.

This register was created for 3 years with the possibility of further extension.

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year17.04.25, 09:17 • 91102 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Council of Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$93,679.30
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.37
Золото
$3,314.21
Ethereum
$1,775.14