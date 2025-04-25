Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

The Council of Europe predicts 6 million applications to the Register of Damages from Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. This was reported in the press service of the "Servant of the People" party, reports UNN.

Details

According to the People's Deputy, Head of the Permanent Ukrainian Delegation to the PACE, Maria Mezentseva, Ukrainians have submitted over 20,000 applications to the Register of Damages, but colleagues at the Council of Europe cited expected figures of up to 6 million applications.

Mezentseva reminded that 9 categories are currently open for compensation, and a total of 45 such categories are planned. Ukrainians can apply through the "Diia" mobile application.

It is important for us that today the responsibility for aggression is absolutely directly and practically related to what every Ukrainian man and woman can do today simply on their phone. – Mezentseva said.

Addition

The International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was created in May 2023. It is an international organization and digital platform for intergovernmental cooperation operating within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe and accepting applications from victims.

This register was created for 3 years with the possibility of further extension.

