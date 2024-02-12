Côte d'Ivoire national team wins the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

For the third time in its history, the Ivory Coast national team won the 2023 African Cup of Nations, beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the tournament, UNN reports .

Details

The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final match at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. In the 38th minute of the match, the Nigerians took the lead thanks to the efforts of Greek PAOK defender Trost-Ekong. In the 62nd minute, thanks to a goal by Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessier, the score was equalized.

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Alle scored the winning goal at the end of the match, setting the final score. It should be noted that this victory in the tournament was the first since 2015 and the third overall.

Côte d'Ivoire also won the tournament in 1992.

To recap

