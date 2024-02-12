ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Côte d'Ivoire national team wins the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Côte d'Ivoire national team wins the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26086 views

The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria 2-1 to win its third title at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the third time in its history, the Ivory Coast national team won the 2023 African Cup of Nations, beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the tournament, UNN reports .

Details

The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final match at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. In the 38th minute of the match, the Nigerians took the lead thanks to the efforts of Greek PAOK defender Trost-Ekong. In the 62nd minute, thanks to a goal by Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessier, the score was equalized.

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Alle scored the winning goal at the end of the match, setting the final score. It should be noted that this victory in the tournament was the first since 2015 and the third overall.

Côte d'Ivoire also won the tournament in 1992.

To recap

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) plans to introduce a blue cardin football competitions, which will be given to players for deliberate disruption of the opponent's attack and for dooming with the arir. 

