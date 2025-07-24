Cosmos, Lucifer, Assol, Valkyrie: what unusual names Ukrainians chose for children this year

This year in Ukraine, Sofia became one of the most common names in all regions. Among female names, Emilia, Solomiia, Milana, Polina were also popular, and among male names – Bohdan, Matvii, Oleksandr, Tymofii, etc. This was reported by the press service of the Department of State Registration of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, some parents chose unusual names for their sons, such as ancient ones – Arei, Enei, Slavic ones – Askold, Zoreslav, Radomyr, names of characters from TV series – Karpo and Lavrin, as well as Kosmos, Lucifer, and Oscar.

Meanwhile, girls were given such rare names as Alisha, Assol, Valkyrie, Lola, Lukeria, Aurora, Jasmine, Liya-Ailyn, Eden Rose, Munachimso Ivy, and others.

In the Kyiv region, popular female names were: Anastasia, Alisa, Eva, Nicole, Maria, Milana, Polina, Sofia, Solomiia. And male names traditionally remained: Damir, Maksym, Davyd, Tymofii, Matvii, Makar, Mark, Artem, Bohdan, Oleksandr.

The least used names for girls in the Kyiv region were Lukeria, Aysel, Teona, Leksa, Katalia. And for boys – Evan, Vohnedar, Ivi, Elizar, Yelisey, Daromyr.

A full list of the most popular and least used names given to children in the first half of 2025, by region, can be viewed at the link.

Angel and Victoria: Ministry of Justice names rare and popular children's names by region