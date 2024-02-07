Consequences of the attack in Kyiv region: one of the three wounded is hospitalized

Three people were injured in the capital's region as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops. According to law enforcement officials, one of the injured had to be hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv regional police, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, there are three victims, one of whom is hospitalized. - the police said.

The Kyiv regional police also clarified that 58 private houses and 7 apartments in six high-rise buildings were damaged. As well as 12 vehicles, an educational institution, a house of culture, and a post office.

Law enforcement officers documented a number of war crimes. At the sites of shelling, they found craters and remnants of the occupiers' missiles.

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko , head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, saidthat three people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack by Russians. He noted that the victims' injuries were minor: cuts to the face, limbs, and light contusions. He added that all the victims received the necessary medical care.