Consensus reached on the impossibility of elections during martial law - Kornienko

The head of the working group for the preparation of comprehensive legislative proposals on the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniienko, stated that a consensus has been reached on the impossibility of holding elections during martial law, writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus.

Our work is absolutely open. We discuss these complex issues not fragmentarily and not in closed offices. We have reached a consensus on the impossibility of holding elections during martial law. At the same time, there is a lot of work ahead regarding the participation of Ukrainians abroad in elections, as well as finding the best mechanisms to ensure full voting for our Defenders. - Korniienko said.

In addition, according to him, "a separate area that requires further elaboration remains the elections to the Verkhovna Rada and the issue of financing post-war elections."

After the thematic subgroups of the working group complete their work, a meeting of the subgroup on the implementation of obligations in the field of European integration, headed by the First Vice Speaker, will be held. During this meeting, the state of Ukraine's fulfillment of relevant obligations, in particular, in terms of electoral law and legislation, will be recorded in an open format, and the stages of implementation of each of them will be determined, the parliament noted.

There will be no presidential elections in Ukraine in 2026 - Media