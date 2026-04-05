Congo to host third-country deportees from the US

The Democratic Republic of Congo will join several African states ready to accept third-country nationals deported from the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the government on Sunday, the program envisages the arrival of deportees in the Central African country as early as this month. All expenses will be covered by the United States.

This process is not intended to become a mechanism for permanent residence in the national territory. No automatic transfer is planned, and each case will be considered individually. - the government noted

The move comes as Congo seeks US support to compel Rwanda to abide by the terms of a peace agreement brokered by the Trump administration. Under this agreement, American companies are investing in the extraction of critical minerals in Congo.

The United States, which is stepping up its fight against illegal immigrants, has appealed to several countries to accept citizens of other countries whom the United States wants to deport.

Previously, the United States sent deported third-country nationals to African states, including Eswatini and South Sudan.

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