US annuls green cards and detains two relatives of Iranian military commander Soleimani

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had revoked the green cards of two relatives of the deceased Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Let's add

Soleimani, the former architect of Iran's intelligence and military operations abroad, was considered one of the most influential figures in Iran before his death in a US strike in 2020.

Rubio said that Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, Soleimani's niece, "lived in luxury in the United States" while being "an open supporter of the Iranian regime who welcomed attacks on Americans."

He said Afshar and her daughter are now in ICE custody awaiting deportation from the US.

Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours