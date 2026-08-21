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He sexually abused 5 minor nieces and nephews: a 33-year-old Kyiv resident to stand trial for violence against children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

A 33-year-old Kyiv resident is suspected of sexually abusing five nieces and nephews aged between 2 and 8. He is being held in custody without bail, and the indictment has been referred to court.

He sexually abused 5 minor nieces and nephews: a 33-year-old Kyiv resident to stand trial for violence against children
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement authorities have referred to court an indictment against a 33-year-old Kyiv resident accused of committing sexual violence against five young children. This was reported by UNN, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect lived in the same apartment with his mother, sister, and nieces and nephews.

Between December and May 2025, he repeatedly committed sexual acts against his sister’s young children. In order to satisfy his own sexual urges, the man touched the genitals of his nieces and nephews—three boys aged 8, 6, and 2, as well as girls aged 5 and 4

- the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

The investigation also found that the family was registered with social services, and in December 2025, the woman and her five children were placed in a Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation after an inspection of their living conditions and neighbors’ complaints that the children were left at home without adult supervision.

The oldest boy, followed by the other children, told a psychologist about the suspicious actions of their mother’s brother.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of committing violent sexual acts against his underage nieces and nephews, as well as repeatedly committing such acts (Part 4 of Article 153 and Part 6 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions under these articles provide for imprisonment for up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail.

Recall

In Kyiv, a 42-year-old man is suspected of sexually abusing his own 3-year-old daughter, whom he forced to participate in the production of child pornography. The court imposed bail as a preventive measure, and the prosecutor’s office is appealing the decision.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv