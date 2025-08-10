Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe is in critical condition after an assassination attempt

The politician was assassinated on June 7, during the election campaign. Since then, he has been in a hospital in Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

Details

The health condition of Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who was wounded in June, has deteriorated to critical.

According to specialists from the Santa Fe hospital in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, as a result of a brain hemorrhage, Uribe requires "neurosurgical intervention." Uribe continues to be in the intensive care unit.

Reference

39-year-old Uribe, a member of the right-wing Democratic Center party, was shot twice in the head and once in the left leg while leading a political rally in a park in the Modelia district of Bogota.

According to the police, the suspect in the crime is a teenager about 15 years old. According to the authorities, six suspects have been detained in connection with the attack. They suggest that the shooter was likely hired by members of the now-disbanded FARC guerrilla organization.

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe seriously injured during campaign event in Bogotá