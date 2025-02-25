Collapse of metal structures at a highway construction site in Korea: there are victims

A collapse occurred at a highway construction site in South Korea. This is reported by Yonhap, UNN reports.

Details

In the South Korean city of Cheonan, a tragedy occurred at a construction site: the collapse of metal structures killed two people and injured five others.

According to emergency services, the accident occurred on Tuesday morning when five 50-meter steel beams that were supposed to support a new road bridge suddenly fell one by one. The structures were lifted by a crane, but for unknown reasons, they could not withstand the load.

Rescue operations are currently underway, as three more construction workers may still be trapped under the rubble. The authorities have mobilized all possible resources to find them.

Eyewitnesses recorded the moment of destruction: the bridge, which was supposed to connect an important transportation artery, collapsed in front of the workers.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized the need for maximum coordination of rescue operations and safety measures to avoid further disasters. The causes of the tragedy are currently under investigation.

