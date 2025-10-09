Co-founder of "1+1" TV channel Borys Fuksman dies

Borys Fuksman, co-founder and former co-owner of the "1+1" TV channel, has died at the age of 79. This was announced by producer Oleksandr Rodnyansky on his Instagram page, reports UNN.

My brother just passed away. We are actually cousins, but we have always been family. From the first day of my life to the last day of his life. His name was Borys Fuksman. - Rodnyansky wrote.

According to the producer, Fuksman was a successful German entrepreneur who lived in Europe for more than half a century. He started everything from "scratch" and achieved great success. With his energy, ideas, and character. He never gave up.

My brother always supported me and my crazy projects, the main one of which was the creation of the Ukrainian TV channel "1+1". I had no one closer. Except for my wife and children. - Rodnyansky summarized.

Borys Fuksman is a German media mogul, investor, and film producer. An active member of many Jewish communities worldwide, he was also the honorary president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.

Together with his cousin Oleksandr Rodnyansky, he was a co-founder and co-owner of the "Cinema-City" chain of cinemas and the Kyiv hotel "Hilton Kyiv". Together with Rodnyansky, he was a co-founder and former owner of the 1+1 TV channel.