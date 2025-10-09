Co-founder of "1+1" TV channel Borys Fuksman dies

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
07:48 PM • 1170 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
05:32 PM • 8436 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 18017 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 25553 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 44501 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45140 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 26121 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21950 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38547 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17379 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
The Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification regarding searches conducted by NABU at two prosecutorsOctober 9, 10:45 AM • 8718 views
Ukraine to launch new international cargo transportation permit system from November 1 - Ministry of DevelopmentPhotoOctober 9, 11:44 AM • 6270 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31402 views
Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on defense digitalization until 2028: what it entails02:43 PM • 5784 views
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region03:43 PM • 10684 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31464 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 44506 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45143 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38549 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 70794 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31464 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 17887 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 32559 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 49362 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 63119 views
Actual
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Co-founder of "1+1" TV channel Borys Fuksman dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Producer Oleksandr Rodnyansky announced the death of his cousin, co-founder and former co-owner of the "1+1" TV channel, Borys Fuksman. Fuksman was a successful German entrepreneur who lived in Europe for over half a century.

Co-founder of "1+1" TV channel Borys Fuksman dies

Borys Fuksman, co-founder and former co-owner of the "1+1" TV channel, has died at the age of 79. This was announced by producer Oleksandr Rodnyansky on his Instagram page, reports UNN.

My brother just passed away. We are actually cousins, but we have always been family. From the first day of my life to the last day of his life. His name was Borys Fuksman.

- Rodnyansky wrote.

According to the producer, Fuksman was a successful German entrepreneur who lived in Europe for more than half a century. He started everything from "scratch" and achieved great success. With his energy, ideas, and character. He never gave up.

My brother always supported me and my crazy projects, the main one of which was the creation of the Ukrainian TV channel "1+1". I had no one closer. Except for my wife and children.

- Rodnyansky summarized.

Maria Marchuk, who inspired Ivasyuk to write “Chervona Ruta,” passes away26.12.24, 18:41 • 25651 view

Let's add

Borys Fuksman is a German media mogul, investor, and film producer. An active member of many Jewish communities worldwide, he was also the honorary president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.

Together with his cousin Oleksandr Rodnyansky, he was a co-founder and co-owner of the "Cinema-City" chain of cinemas and the Kyiv hotel "Hilton Kyiv". Together with Rodnyansky, he was a co-founder and former owner of the 1+1 TV channel.

Antonina Tumanova

Society