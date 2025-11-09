Cloudy weather with occasional light rain expected in Kyiv and the region on Monday - Ukrhydrometcenter

On Monday, November 10, cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and the region, with light rain in places. Thermometers will reach up to 12 degrees. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Cloudy. Light rain in places. Wind south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 4-9°C, during the day 8-13°C; in Kyiv at night 7-9°C, during the day 10-12°C.