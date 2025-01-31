Cloudy weather has led to an increase in electricity consumption: what is the situation in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today due to cloudy weather in almost all regions and low productivity of domestic solar power plants, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, January 31, as of 9:30 a.m., the level of electricity consumption was 2% higher than the previous day, Thursday. The reason is cloudy weather in most regions, which led to a decrease in the efficiency of household solar power plants," the statement said.

As indicated, the previous day's maximum consumption was in the morning - 2.7% lower than the previous day's maximum.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system may change," the company said.

