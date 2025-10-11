$41.510.10
October 10, 07:08 PM • 13428 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 26045 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 34612 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 25799 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 23401 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 29758 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 37427 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 40595 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19483 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19925 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Погода
+10°
3m/s
93%
748mm
Cloudy weather and rains will cover most of Ukraine on October 11 - forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Cloudy weather with light rains is expected in most of Ukraine on October 11. The air temperature during the day will be 9-14°, in Kyiv - 10-12°.

Cloudy weather and rains will cover most of Ukraine on October 11 - forecast

On Saturday, October 11, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected in the country.

Wind is western, north-western, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the south-western part in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Daytime temperature 9-14°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Saturday, with rain expected. Temperature 10-12°.

World Music Day and International African Penguin Day: what else is celebrated on October 1111.10.25, 06:30 • 840 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine