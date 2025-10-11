Cloudy weather and rains will cover most of Ukraine on October 11 - forecast

On Saturday, October 11, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected in the country.

Wind is western, north-western, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the south-western part in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Daytime temperature 9-14° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Saturday, with rain expected. Temperature 10-12°.

