Climate change affects brain health - study finds

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65855 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147385 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248037 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173627 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224603 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101426 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 37606 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 32188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49903 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 43029 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224606 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210812 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223517 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 43029 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49903 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112415 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113345 views
Climate change affects brain health - study finds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37975 views

Climate change can lead to an exacerbation of neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, and depression, as extreme heat and natural disasters caused by global warming negatively affect brain health.

Conditions such as dementia, epilepsy, and depression may spread and worsen as the world heats up. In the study, researchers from University College London analyzed the neuroscience literature to identify how extreme heat and natural disasters caused by climate change affect key neurological diseases and mental health disorders. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Scientists have found that environmental factors not only affect the prevalence of diseases, but can also increase the risk of hospitalization, disability, and even death.

The impact of climate change on health is well understood, especially when it comes to infectious and respiratory diseases. But it also has a negative impact on neurological health, as the process of regulating body temperature appears to be a key factor in the surge in conditions caused by extreme heat.

To function properly, the brain must be kept within a relatively narrow temperature range

said Sanjay Sisodia, a professor at the Queen Square Neuroscience Institute who led the study.

He added, "if the brain is diseased, the brain's ability to thermoregulate is impaired. Take someone with a neurological disease and put them in a wave of extreme heat, you can see how that can make their neurological disease worse.

More research is needed on the exact mechanism linking neurological disorders to high temperatures, Sisodia added. As extreme weather conditions worsen and become more common, it is becoming increasingly vital to find out the exact link, especially for the youngest, oldest and most vulnerable populations.

For the new study, researchers reviewed 332 reports on environmental exposures to 19 neurological diseases with the highest disease burden, including Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, migraines, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and meningitis.

Climate change increasingly threatens human health - EU Environment Agency15.05.24, 15:00 • 15780 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Health
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.

