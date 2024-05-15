Climate change increasingly threatens human health - EU Environment Agency

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65950 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104361 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147403 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151713 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248065 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173631 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164980 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101441 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 37693 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 32291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 50027 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 43134 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223525 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65950 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 43134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 50027 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112418 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113347 views
Actual
Climate change increasingly threatens human health - EU Environment Agency

Climate change increasingly threatens human health - EU Environment Agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15781 views

According to a report by the European Environment Agency, climate change is exacerbating floods, droughts, and water quality, posing an increasing threat to human health.

In a report released on Wednesday, the European Environment Agency warned that the climate crisis is exacerbating floods and droughts, and reducing water quality. This poses an increasing threat to human health. This was reported by UNN with reference to The European Environment Agency.

Details

Climate change is leading to an increase in floods and droughts and a deterioration in water quality. This poses a growing threat to human health

- according to a report by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The EU agency based in Copenhagen warns that climate change will lead to even more extreme weather conditions for people, with serious health consequences. Elderly people, children, people with poor health, the poor, farmers and rescuers are most affected by floods, droughts, forest fires, as well as waterborne diseases and pathogens.

Strongest solar storm since 2003 hits Earth, causing aurorae11.05.24, 07:13 • 27177 views

The EEA calls for swift action and better coordination between governments and authorities to minimize or avoid health risks.

AddendumAddendum

Every eighth European lives in a flood risk zone, Euronews notes.

Over the past 40 years, floods have claimed 5,582 lives and forest fires have claimed 702 lives, and the danger seems to be growing, the news service reports.

Image

Alexandra Kazmerchak, an expert on climate change and health at the European Environment Agency, tells Euronews:

Many economic activities in Europe still take place in floodplains. For example, about 15 percent of industrial plants in Europe are located in floodplains. Of course, infrastructure such as wastewater treatment plants are also located downstream. one third of them in Europe are located in floodplains.

According to the EEA report, 11 percent of European hospitals are also located in vulnerable areas.

Image

Oleksandra Kazmerchak warns:

The main consequence is that this will affect agriculture and food production in 2022. The production of corn, cereals and olive oil, for example, has plummeted, especially in southern Europe. We estimate around €9 billion in losses each year" drought will affect agriculture, public water supply and the energy sector

- the expert says.

Extreme weather threatens education: Asian governments close schools due to extreme heat09.05.24, 21:11 • 29111 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
earthEarth
copenhagenCopenhagen
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope

Contact us about advertising