Climate change increasingly threatens human health - EU Environment Agency

In a report released on Wednesday, the European Environment Agency warned that the climate crisis is exacerbating floods and droughts, and reducing water quality. This poses an increasing threat to human health. This was reported by UNN with reference to The European Environment Agency.

Climate change is leading to an increase in floods and droughts and a deterioration in water quality. This poses a growing threat to human health - according to a report by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The EU agency based in Copenhagen warns that climate change will lead to even more extreme weather conditions for people, with serious health consequences. Elderly people, children, people with poor health, the poor, farmers and rescuers are most affected by floods, droughts, forest fires, as well as waterborne diseases and pathogens.

The EEA calls for swift action and better coordination between governments and authorities to minimize or avoid health risks.

Every eighth European lives in a flood risk zone, Euronews notes.

Over the past 40 years, floods have claimed 5,582 lives and forest fires have claimed 702 lives, and the danger seems to be growing, the news service reports.

Alexandra Kazmerchak, an expert on climate change and health at the European Environment Agency, tells Euronews:

Many economic activities in Europe still take place in floodplains. For example, about 15 percent of industrial plants in Europe are located in floodplains. Of course, infrastructure such as wastewater treatment plants are also located downstream. one third of them in Europe are located in floodplains.

According to the EEA report, 11 percent of European hospitals are also located in vulnerable areas.

Oleksandra Kazmerchak warns:

The main consequence is that this will affect agriculture and food production in 2022. The production of corn, cereals and olive oil, for example, has plummeted, especially in southern Europe. We estimate around €9 billion in losses each year" drought will affect agriculture, public water supply and the energy sector - the expert says.

