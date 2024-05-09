Extreme weather threatens education: Asian governments close schools due to extreme heat

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Extreme weather threatens education: Asian governments close schools due to extreme heat

Extreme weather threatens education: Asian governments close schools due to extreme heat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29112 views

Unprecedented heat waves in Asia and Africa have forced governments to close schools, highlighting how climate change threatens the education of millions of children.

Unprecedented temperature records have hit many parts of Asia and Africa. In a number of countries, such as the Philippines and Bangladesh, the heat wave has led to the closure of schools, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

During the first days of May, more than 70 countries or territories in Asia and Africa broke heat records. The brutal heat prompted governments in some regions to close schools. In particular, this was confirmed by the government of the Philippines, as well as certain regions of India. Such measures are new evidence of how climate change threatens the education of millions of children, L'Agence France-Presse writes.

Context

Experts warn that the problem is big - many countries are ill-prepared to cope with the impact of climate change on education.

Asia is heating up faster than the global average, and climate change is causing more frequent, longer and stronger heat waves. However, heat is not the only problem.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which can lead to heavy rains and flooding. This can cause damage to schools, putting educational facilities out of commission while they are used as shelters.

Hot weather can also trigger forest fires and spikes in air pollution. These factors alone have led to the closure of schools in a number of Asian countries.

The climate crisis is already a reality for children in East Asia and the Pacific

- , the UN children's agency UNICEF warned last year.

Schools in most Asian countries are not equipped to deal with the growing effects of climate change.

For example, urban schools in Bangladesh may be strong, but they are often overcrowded and have little ventilation, says Shumon Sengupta, regional director of the NGO Save the Children.

In rural areas, corrugated metal roofs can turn classrooms into ovens, and electricity for fans is unreliable. In Bangladesh and elsewhere, students often walk long distances to and from school, risking heat stroke.

AddendumAddendum

Climate change also indirectly threatens schooling.

As a UNICEF study in Myanmar found, a lack of harvest caused by rising temperatures and unpredictable rain is forcing families to take their children out of school. This is done to help with work or because people can no longer afford to pay school fees.

At the same time, some wealthy countries in the region have taken steps to protect children's education in the face of climate change.

In Japan, more and more public schools are air-conditioned - in 2022, this figure jumped to more than 95 percent compared to the previous five years.

Australian authorities periodically close schools due to wildfires. But studies have found a long-term impact on the learning of students whose communities have been most affected.

Recall

Vietnam is experiencing the longest heat wave in 30 years, which has caused water levels to drop and up to 200 tons of fish to die in reservoirs in the south of the country.

Australia recorded the eighth warmest year on record.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
vietnamVietnam
yunisefUNICEF
united-nationsUnited Nations
myanmarMyanmar
australiaAustralia
philippinesPhilippines
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
aziiaAsia
banhladeshBangladesh
africaAfrica
japanJapan

