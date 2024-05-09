Extreme weather threatens education: Asian governments close schools due to extreme heat

Unprecedented temperature records have hit many parts of Asia and Africa. In a number of countries, such as the Philippines and Bangladesh, the heat wave has led to the closure of schools, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

During the first days of May, more than 70 countries or territories in Asia and Africa broke heat records. The brutal heat prompted governments in some regions to close schools. In particular, this was confirmed by the government of the Philippines, as well as certain regions of India. Such measures are new evidence of how climate change threatens the education of millions of children, L'Agence France-Presse writes.

Context

Experts warn that the problem is big - many countries are ill-prepared to cope with the impact of climate change on education.

Asia is heating up faster than the global average, and climate change is causing more frequent, longer and stronger heat waves. However, heat is not the only problem.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which can lead to heavy rains and flooding. This can cause damage to schools, putting educational facilities out of commission while they are used as shelters.

Hot weather can also trigger forest fires and spikes in air pollution. These factors alone have led to the closure of schools in a number of Asian countries.

The climate crisis is already a reality for children in East Asia and the Pacific - , the UN children's agency UNICEF warned last year.

Schools in most Asian countries are not equipped to deal with the growing effects of climate change.

For example, urban schools in Bangladesh may be strong, but they are often overcrowded and have little ventilation, says Shumon Sengupta, regional director of the NGO Save the Children.

In rural areas, corrugated metal roofs can turn classrooms into ovens, and electricity for fans is unreliable. In Bangladesh and elsewhere, students often walk long distances to and from school, risking heat stroke.

AddendumAddendum

Climate change also indirectly threatens schooling.

As a UNICEF study in Myanmar found, a lack of harvest caused by rising temperatures and unpredictable rain is forcing families to take their children out of school. This is done to help with work or because people can no longer afford to pay school fees.

At the same time, some wealthy countries in the region have taken steps to protect children's education in the face of climate change.

In Japan, more and more public schools are air-conditioned - in 2022, this figure jumped to more than 95 percent compared to the previous five years.

Australian authorities periodically close schools due to wildfires. But studies have found a long-term impact on the learning of students whose communities have been most affected.

Recall

Vietnam is experiencing the longest heat wave in 30 years, which has caused water levels to drop and up to 200 tons of fish to die in reservoirs in the south of the country.

Australia recorded the eighth warmest year on record.