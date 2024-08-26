Civilian killed in Zaporizhzhia district due to Russian attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A civilian man was killed in Zaporizhzhya district as a result of a Russian strike near a private house. The author calls on the world to stop the terrorist country.
A civilian man was killed in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of a strike by Russian troops near a private house, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, UNN reports.
Russians killed a civilian in Zaporizhzhya district. The enemy struck near a private house. A man was killed. The world must stop the terrorist country
