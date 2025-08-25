China rejects reports of readiness to participate in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Beijing denied Die Welt's reports about China's readiness to participate in possible "international peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that these reports are not true.
Beijing commented on Die Welt's report that China, according to diplomatic sources in the EU, expressed readiness to participate in possible "international peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Monday that the relevant reports are untrue, writes UNN.
The report is untrue. China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear
