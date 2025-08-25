$41.280.07
47.91
08:15 AM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day04:31 AM
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM
China rejects reports of readiness to participate in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Beijing denied Die Welt's reports about China's readiness to participate in possible "international peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that these reports are not true.

Beijing commented on Die Welt's report that China, according to diplomatic sources in the EU, expressed readiness to participate in possible "international peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Monday that the relevant reports are untrue, writes UNN.

The report is untrue. China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear

- said Guo Jiakun.

China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media23.08.25, 12:52 • 17922 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
China
Ukraine