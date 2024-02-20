China calls for respect for territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine

Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, speaking at an open meeting of the UN Security Council, said: "China has always emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and all efforts to promote a peaceful solution to the crisis should be supported." This is stated on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, which publishes the text of the speech, UNN writes.

Expressing China's position, Ambassador Zhang Jun emphasized the importance of the international community's role in ending the war in Ukraine. "We call on the relevant parties to actively respond to the international community's call for peace, strengthen contacts, resume negotiations, gradually build consensus and achieve an early ceasefire. The international community should actively promote peace talks and create positive conditions for a political settlement of the crisis," he said.

According to him, the current crisis has profoundly revealed that society, which Chinese President Xi Jinping said is a community with a common future, is now facing unprecedented risks and challenges. "Only by peacefully resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture can universal security and common security be achieved. Building a safer world is a strong desire of the international community, a shared responsibility of all countries and the right direction of development.

The international community, according to Ambassador Zhang Jun, should respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, promote the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and strengthen strategic mutual trust and persistently resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation and adhere to the general direction of a political settlement. The Permanent Representative to the UN criticized the position of the North Atlantic Alliance: "The security of one country cannot be realized at the expense of other countries, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military alliances. We must adhere to genuine universality and respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, rather than demonstrate a selective approach, not to mention double standards. We must persevere in resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation and pursue a general direction of political settlement rather than engage in pressure, humiliation, unilateral sanctions, not to mention the use of force at will. NATO, in particular, must wake up to the myth of power and stop making threats and calls for war.

In conclusion, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations reiterated that "China is an unwavering force in the defense of international peace and always stands by peace and justice. We are willing to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to promote a political solution to sensitive issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and maintain international peace and security.