China calls for respect for territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89193 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109119 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151884 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174482 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165693 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37150 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71400 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39344 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65228 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238303 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225046 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89193 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71400 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113196 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114082 views
Actual
China calls for respect for territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine

China calls for respect for territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112877 views

China calls for respect for territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine

Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, speaking at an open meeting of the UN Security Council, said: "China has always emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and all efforts to promote a peaceful solution to the crisis should be supported." This is stated on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, which publishes the text of the speech, UNN writes. 

Expressing China's position, Ambassador Zhang Jun  emphasized the importance of the international community's role in ending the war in Ukraine. "We call on the relevant parties to actively respond to the international community's call for peace, strengthen contacts, resume negotiations, gradually build consensus and achieve an early ceasefire. The international community should actively promote peace talks and create positive conditions for a political settlement of the crisis," he said.  

According to him, the  current crisis has profoundly revealed that society, which Chinese President Xi Jinping said is a community with a common future, is now facing unprecedented risks and challenges. "Only by peacefully resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture can universal security and common security be achieved. Building a safer world is a strong desire of the international community, a shared responsibility of all countries and the right direction of development.

The international community, according to Ambassador Zhang Jun, should respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, promote the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and strengthen strategic mutual trust and persistently resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation and adhere to the general direction of a political settlement. The Permanent Representative to the UN criticized the position of the North Atlantic Alliance: "The security of one country cannot be realized at the expense of other countries, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military alliances. We must adhere to genuine universality and respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, rather than demonstrate a selective approach, not to mention double standards. We must persevere in resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation and pursue a general direction of political settlement rather than engage in pressure, humiliation, unilateral sanctions, not to mention the use of force at will. NATO, in particular, must wake up to the myth of power and stop making threats and calls for war.

In conclusion, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations reiterated that "China is an unwavering force in the defense of international peace and always stands by peace and justice. We are willing to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to promote a political solution to sensitive issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and maintain international peace and security.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising