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China and India agreed to continue negotiations on the disputed border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Beijing and New Delhi agreed to continue dialogue on the disputed border. The next negotiations are planned to be held in India in 2027.

China and India agreed to continue negotiations on the disputed border

China and India agreed to continue dialogue and seek a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement" of the border issue. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The talks in Beijing were held by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The sides also discussed bilateral relations, cooperation and maintaining peace in border areas.

China and India share a Himalayan border extending approximately 3,800 km, much of which remains undefined and disputed.

China and India are preparing a new round of border talks

Relations between Beijing and New Delhi have been gradually improving since the deadly clash in 2020, which led to a years-long military standoff. In October 2024, the countries agreed to disengage their troops.

The next round of border talks is planned to take place in India in 2027.

China warned that it would defend its interests in response to new U.S. sanctions against Iran25.08.26, 16:53 • 3054 views

Stepan Haftko

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