UNN Lite
Chernihiv Oblast launches new air raid alert system - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Since August 27, a differentiated air raid alert system has been operating in Chernihiv Oblast. It functions in test mode, signals are available via mobile application and Telegram.

Chernihiv Oblast launches new air raid alert system - OMA

Starting August 27, a differentiated air raid alert system will begin operating in the Chernihiv region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

In the Chernihiv region, a differentiated air raid alert system is beginning to be tested. Citizens are asked to pay attention to these signals. However, the alert system will currently operate in test mode.

Starting today, a differentiated air raid alert system has begun operating in test mode in the Chernihiv region

– Chaus reported.

According to him, signals can be tracked in a special mobile application. The head of the Regional Military Administration also asked citizens to follow his Telegram channel, where fresh news about the new system will appear.

In Poltava region, a system failure mistakenly announced a radiation threat during an air raid alert - RMA8/20/25, 8:52 AM • 3154 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
