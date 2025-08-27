Chernihiv Oblast launches new air raid alert system - OMA

Starting August 27, a differentiated air raid alert system will begin operating in the Chernihiv region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

In the Chernihiv region, a differentiated air raid alert system is beginning to be tested. Citizens are asked to pay attention to these signals. However, the alert system will currently operate in test mode.

According to him, signals can be tracked in a special mobile application. The head of the Regional Military Administration also asked citizens to follow his Telegram channel, where fresh news about the new system will appear.

