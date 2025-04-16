CEO of IDS Ukraine Marko Tkachuk is among the 20 best company leaders in Ukraine according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest"

Marko Tkachuk, CEO of IDS Ukraine, was included in the top twenty managers of Ukraine according to the "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest" magazine. He took 19th place in the overall list of fifty winners and became the only representative of the beverage industry.

According to the compilers of the rating, heading the company for more than 20 years, Tkachuk led it through transformations and growth to the status of the largest national manufacturer and leader of the bottled water market in Ukraine.

According to the publication, 2025 was a landmark year for IDS Ukraine: the 30th anniversary of the flagship brand "Morshinska", the recognition of Marko Tkachuk's leadership in the management field and the company's record results in 2024 - all this confirms the stable dynamics and sustainability of the business.

"In 2024, despite all the challenges, we returned sales to pre-war levels, paid record taxes, crossing the UAH 1 billion mark, increased investment projects, and our team grew by 9%. We have expanded the capital investment program to UAH 196 million - more than 48% compared to 2023. Development despite all circumstances is possible only when the company has trust, strategy and a team that thinks not in terms of crises, but in terms of prospects", Marko Tkachuk commented in an interview with the publication "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest".

IDS Ukraine unites leading Ukrainian brands - "Morshinska", "Myrgorodska", "Alaska", as well as the only national water delivery operator - "IDS Aqua Service", which has coverage in more than 1,600 settlements. In 2024, the company achieved the highest financial results in recent years - revenue of more than UAH 6.8 billion and UAH 1.15 billion of taxes paid.

"We have reached a new stage of our growth and will continue to scale in new categories. We are investing in the future, because we understand that we need to act boldly right now," Tkachuk said.

The company's flagship brand remains "Morshinska", which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. During this time, the brand has evolved from a local player to an absolute industry leader with a share of over 30%. To strengthen its position in the beverage industry, IDS Ukraine launched a number of new products in 2023-2024: the "Volya" energy drink, "Morshinska" with flavors and the juice-containing drink "Lemonade" based on mineral water. New products already account for about 10% of the company's sales.

For the past three years, IDS Ukraine has been focusing not only on business results, but also on its social mission: since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has allocated more than UAH 500 million to humanitarian initiatives - from providing drinking water and supporting the military to helping mobilized employees and rehabilitation centers. One of the flagship projects is the initiative "Volya to move forward" in partnership with the Next Step rehabilitation center, within which a part of the funds from the sale of the "Volya" energy drink is directed to help wounded soldiers.

"The more effectively our business works, the more we can help. In this sense, profitability and social mission are not opposites, but two sides of the same coin. And each of the Ukrainians, taking our products from the shelf, together with us makes a contribution to a great humanitarian cause," Tkachuk explained how the company combines the power of big business and society.