CEO of IDS Ukraine Marko Tkachuk is among the 20 best company leaders in Ukraine according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest"

$41.180.14
46.610.42
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16145 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68784 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37903 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43156 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50456 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91769 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83936 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35345 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60499 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109307 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68784 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89660 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91770 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83937 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 183802 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52254 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29323 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30341 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31635 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33911 views
CEO of IDS Ukraine Marko Tkachuk is among the 20 best company leaders in Ukraine according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2210 views

CEO of IDS Ukraine Marko Tkachuk has been included in the ranking of the best managers of Ukraine. Under his management, the company achieved record financial results and market leadership.

CEO of IDS Ukraine Marko Tkachuk is among the 20 best company leaders in Ukraine according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest"

Marko Tkachuk, CEO of IDS Ukraine, was included in the top twenty managers of Ukraine according to the "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest" magazine. He took 19th place in the overall list of fifty winners and became the only representative of the beverage industry.

According to the compilers of the rating, heading the company for more than 20 years, Tkachuk led it through transformations and growth to the status of the largest national manufacturer and leader of the bottled water market in Ukraine.

According to the publication, 2025 was a landmark year for IDS Ukraine: the 30th anniversary of the flagship brand "Morshinska", the recognition of Marko Tkachuk's leadership in the management field and the company's record results in 2024 - all this confirms the stable dynamics and sustainability of the business.

"In 2024, despite all the challenges, we returned sales to pre-war levels, paid record taxes, crossing the UAH 1 billion mark, increased investment projects, and our team grew by 9%. We have expanded the capital investment program to UAH 196 million - more than 48% compared to 2023. Development despite all circumstances is possible only when the company has trust, strategy and a team that thinks not in terms of crises, but in terms of prospects", Marko Tkachuk commented in an interview with the publication "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest".

IDS Ukraine unites leading Ukrainian brands - "Morshinska", "Myrgorodska", "Alaska", as well as the only national water delivery operator - "IDS Aqua Service", which has coverage in more than 1,600 settlements. In 2024, the company achieved the highest financial results in recent years - revenue of more than UAH 6.8 billion and UAH 1.15 billion of taxes paid.

"We have reached a new stage of our growth and will continue to scale in new categories. We are investing in the future, because we understand that we need to act boldly right now," Tkachuk said.

The company's flagship brand remains "Morshinska", which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. During this time, the brand has evolved from a local player to an absolute industry leader with a share of over 30%. To strengthen its position in the beverage industry, IDS Ukraine launched a number of new products in 2023-2024: the "Volya" energy drink, "Morshinska" with flavors and the juice-containing drink "Lemonade" based on mineral water. New products already account for about 10% of the company's sales.

For the past three years, IDS Ukraine has been focusing not only on business results, but also on its social mission: since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has allocated more than UAH 500 million to humanitarian initiatives - from providing drinking water and supporting the military to helping mobilized employees and rehabilitation centers. One of the flagship projects is the initiative "Volya to move forward" in partnership with the Next Step rehabilitation center, within which a part of the funds from the sale of the "Volya" energy drink is directed to help wounded soldiers.

"The more effectively our business works, the more we can help. In this sense, profitability and social mission are not opposites, but two sides of the same coin. And each of the Ukrainians, taking our products from the shelf, together with us makes a contribution to a great humanitarian cause," Tkachuk explained how the company combines the power of big business and society.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77