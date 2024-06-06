Came under enemy fire: a woman was hospitalized in Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
A resident of Kherson, who was injured as a result of Russian shelling, was taken to the hospital. A woman born in 1956 came under enemy attack yesterday at lunchtime
In Kherson, a woman who was injured during Russian shelling was taken to the hospital, reports UNN with reference to the Kherson RMA.
A resident of Kherson, who was injured as a result of Russian shelling, was taken to the hospital. A woman born in 1956 was hit by an enemy attack at lunchtime yesterday.
According to the RMA, the woman received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. The victim is provided with the necessary medical care.
Russian troops hit Kherson region: a man was killed30.05.24, 12:48 • 20733 views