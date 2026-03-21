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Businesses must increase their own electricity generation by next winter - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The government plans to create 4 GW of distributed generation by the heating season. Preferential loans for the purchase of energy equipment are available to support businesses.

Businesses must increase their own electricity generation by next winter - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian enterprises must increase their self-sufficiency in electricity generation by next winter. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

She spoke about the start of work on preparing the energy system and housing and communal services for next winter as part of Odesa region's resilience plan.

For the autonomous operation of critical infrastructure, we expect to have 4 GW of distributed generation across the country by the beginning of the next heating season. The participation of the private sector is important for us in this work.

- said Svyrydenko.

According to her, the government is creating incentives for businesses to participate in the development of their own capacities: in particular, 0% loans for energy equipment up to UAH 10 million for up to 3 years continue to be available, with 150 loans totaling UAH 227 million already issued. Also, 5-7-9% loans are available for the purchase and installation of energy generation and storage facilities up to UAH 250 million and for a period of up to 10 years.

"It is necessary that all Ukrainian enterprises move in this direction and increase their self-sufficiency in electricity generation by next winter," the head of government summarized.

Recall

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that Ukraine imports over 85% of fuel amid the global fuel crisis that unfolded due to the war in the Middle East.

Svyrydenko met with Macron - agreed on a joint project in energy11.03.26, 10:58 • 5150 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine